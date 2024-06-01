NOW OPEN!
Texas Indian Kabab and Grill
Full Menu
Vegetable Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
2 pieces. Triangular puff pastry, spiced hash potatoes | English peas, mint, and tamarind chutneys$4.99
Chaat Papdi
Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato, tamarind, and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt$5.99
Aloo Tikki
Grilled seasoned potato medallions served with chana masala and chutney$5.99
Paneer Pakora
4 pieces. Homemade cottage cheese fritters dipped in chickpea batter (vegetable)$7.99
Paneer Chili
Homemade cottage cheese popular Chinese sauce. Sauteed to perfection with onions, ginger, chili, and curry leaves$11.99
Fries
Waffle-style potatoes fried to perfection and served with Indian-style ketchup$5.99
Vegetable Pakora
Fresh vegetables dipped in special batter and fried to golden perfection$6.99
Vegetable Manchurian
Fresh vegetables soy sauce with onions, grilled$12.99
Veg Momos$6.99
Chhola Bhutra$10.99
Non-Vegetable Appetizers
Fish Pakora
Fries tilapia coated in lightly seasoned special batter$7.99
Chicken Pakora
Strips of chicken dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection$7.99
Chicken Wings
Marinated over night with herbs and spices cooked in clay oven$9.99
Chili Chicken
Boneless chicken is stir-fried with green chilies, onions, ginger, and curry leaves$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice$10.99
Vegetarian Specialties
Chana Masala
Chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes in a light sauce$12.99
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices$12.99
Malai Kofta
Cashews, nuts, and homemade cheese stuffed in vegetable balls cooked and mildly spicy creamy sauce$12.99
Dal Makhni
Black lentils fried in butter with fresh onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic$12.99
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy fresh tomato sauce$13.99
Dal Tadka
Stewed yellow lentils tempering of asafetida garlic, ginger, and spices$11.99
Kadhai Paneer
Chopped bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes tossed with homemade cheese$13.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes$12.99
Saag Paneer
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices$12.99
Mixed Vegetable
A mixture of vegetables like potatoes carrots, peas, and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala$10.99
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Tikka Masala
The boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce$13.99
Chicken Curry
Skinless boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced sauce$14.99
Chicken Karahi
Juicy pieces of chicken prepared with bell pepper sliced tomatoes, spring onion, and flavored with$14.99
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander$13.99
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is the most popular Indian delicacy, and tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice$13.99
Goat Curry
Goat Piecas Cooked In Miled Curry$19.99
Lam Curry
Bone In Pieces Lam Cooked In Miled Curry$18.99
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp Pieces Cooked In Miled Curry$17.99
Seafood Specialites
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins$14.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cubes of boneless chicken, cashew nuts, and raisins$15.99
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice, cooked with bone-in goat, flavored with herbs and spices$18.99
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice, cooked with lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices$18.99
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp flavored with fresh herbs and spices$17.99
Tandoori Entrees
