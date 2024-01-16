NOW OPEN!
Texas Indian Kabab and Grill
Vegetable Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa
2 pieces. Triangular puff pastry, spiced hash potatoes | English peas, mint, and tamarind chutneys$3.99
- Chaat Papdi
Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato, tamarind, and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt$4.99
- Aloo Tikki
Grilled seasoned potato medallions served with chana masala and chutney$4.99
- Paneer Pakora
4 pieces. Homemade cottage cheese fritters dipped in chickpea batter (vegetable)$6.99
- Paneer Chili
Homemade cottage cheese popular Chinese sauce. Sauteed to perfection with onions, ginger, chili, and curry leaves$9.99
- Fries
Waffle-style potatoes fried to perfection and served with Indian-style ketchup$5.99
- Vegetable Pakora
Fresh vegetables dipped in special batter and fried to golden perfection$5.99
- Vegetable Manchurian
Fresh vegetables soy sauce with onions, grilled$11.99
Non-Vegetable Appetizers
- Fish Pakora
Fries tilapia coated in lightly seasoned special batter$6.99
- Chicken Pakora
Strips of chicken dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection$6.99
- Chicken Wings
Marinated over night with herbs and spices cooked in clay oven$9.99
- Chili Chicken
Boneless chicken is stir-fried with green chilies, onions, ginger, and curry leaves$6.99
Vegetarian Specialties
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes in a light sauce$10.99
- Aloo Gobi Masala
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices$10.99
- Malai Kofta
Cashews, nuts, and homemade cheese stuffed in vegetable balls cooked and mildly spicy creamy sauce$10.99
- Dal Makhni
Black lentils fried in butter with fresh onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic$10.99
- Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy fresh tomato sauce$11.99
- Dal Tadka
Stewed yellow lentils tempering of asafetida garlic, ginger, and spices$9.99
- Kadhai Paneer
Chopped bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes tossed with homemade cheese$11.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes$10.99
- Saag Paneer
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices$10.99
- Mixed Vegetable
A mixture of vegetables like potatoes carrots, peas, and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala$8.99
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Tikka Masala
The boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce$11.99
- Chicken Curry
Skinless boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced sauce$12.99
- Chicken Karahi
Juicy pieces of chicken prepared with bell pepper sliced tomatoes, spring onion, and flavored with$12.99
- Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander$10.99
- Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is the most popular Indian delicacy, and tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice$11.99
Seafood Specialites
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins$12.99
- Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cubes of boneless chicken, cashew nuts, and raisins$13.99
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice, cooked with bone-in goat, flavored with herbs and spices$16.99
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice, cooked with lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices$15.99
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp flavored with fresh herbs and spices$16.99
Fish Pakora
Fries tilapia coated in lightly seasoned special batter